Appointment of new City Chief is on the cards

ISLAMABAD - An ongoing transnational phase in the capital city is set to conclude as the Ministry of Interior has submitted a request to transfer a Grade 20 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, Muhammad Ali Randawa, to Islamabad. Mr. Randawa presently serves as Commissioner of Lahore Division, but the Ministry of Interior has requested his services on Wednesday from the Establishment Division for a new posting in the capital city. Although there has been a continuing practice in the past few years of appointing a single officer to both positions of Chief Commissioner of Islamabad and Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), the federal government has yet to decide whether Mr. Randawa will assume both positions, as the details in this regard remain unclear in the summary. Previously, Mr. Randawa was stationed at the Prime Minister’s office during the early months of the Shehbaz Sharif-led PDM government. Later, he joined the team of the incumbent Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, who was then the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab. Before his current assignment, Muhammad Ali Randawa served in various capacities including in Gilgit Baltistan, the Ministry of Federal Education and Training, and as the Deputy Commissioner of Rawalpindi. Informed sources suggest that Mr. Randawa will initially be appointed as Chief Commissioner of Islamabad, with additional responsibilities as the Chairman of the CDA to follow. The CDA has been undergoing a transitional phase since the appointment of the current Chairman, Captain retired Anwar ul Haq, who has been criticized for his reluctance to make decisive decisions and for stalling various affairs. Mr. Haq imposed a complete ban on property transfers following corruption scandals and halted much of the work in the land and rehabilitation directorate, causing difficulties for hundreds of original plot owners. Furthermore, the fiscal situation has worsened in recent months due to disappointing results from the last two commercial plot auctions, leading to increased liabilities. It’s worth noting that there was a deadlock between the federal and provincial governments over the appointment of a new Inspector General in Islamabad. The province initially hesitated to release the newly appointed IG from his previous position, but ultimately, the federal government prevailed. There’s a belief among informed circles that Mr. Randawa enjoys close ties with both the power circles of the PML-N and Mohsin Naqvi, the Interior Minister, who was once a media tycoon turned politician.