Bahawalpur DPO signs MoU for education of police officers’ children

Bahawalpur - Bahawalpur District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfraz Khan has said that the welfare of police officers and jawans is among top priorities of the police department. According to a police spokesman, in order to provide affordable and quality education and training to the children of Bahawalpur police officers and jawans and with the special efforts of Hasilpur Arts Council, DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan, Superior Group of Colleges Hasilpur and (Aqua) School Hasilpur administration signed an MoU. The Memorandum of Understanding ceremony was held at District Police Office Bahawalpur.

According to the MoU, Superior Group of Colleges Hasilpur and Aqua School Hasilpur will provide education to the children of police martyrs, serving and retired officers and youths at discounted fees. According to the agreement, the children of police martyrs, serving and retired officers and youths will be allowed to take admission after obtaining a certificate from District Police Office Bahawalpur. On this occasion, DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan said, “We will take more practical steps for the quality education of children of police martyrs, serving and retired officers and youths and more MoUs will be signed with various educational institutions.” Director Aqua School Hasilpur Mian Waseem Akram, Member Mian Mazhar Hayat Advocate, General Secretary Mirza Abdullah Zafar, Founder Arts Council Hasilpur Muhammad Naeem Yusha and DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan further said that the welfare of police personnel is also among our top priorities.