Cecil Hotel a luxurious heritage experience in heart of Murree Hills

MURREE - For heritage enthusiasts and cultural connoisseurs, Pakistan offers an exhilarating array of landscapes, languages, cuisines, and cultural experiences. Each region presents unique and unforgettable exploration opportunities. The country’s vibrant history is brimming with significant events and civilizations that have shaped modern Pakistan.

The breathtaking Murree Hills, just a couple of hours from Islamabad, exemplify this rich heritage. Murree, the historic hill station, has long attracted visitors from around the world. In 2023, Pearl-Continental Hotels & Resorts, the country’s premier 5-star hospitality brand, proudly introduced the Cecil Hotel by Pearl-Continental, elevating the luxurious experience of this storied location. The hotel, established in 1851 as the Grand Hotel Cecil and originally owned by Rivett Carnac, was acquired in 1916 by John Faletti from Italy, who transformed it into one of the most sought-after addresses in Murree. The hotel has served as a prestigious retreat for the elite, including Lord Mountbatten and Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who held several notable meetings here.

Architecturally, the Cecil Hotel Murree is a masterpiece of 19th-century elegance, with elaborate wooden ceilings, staircases, and beams that evoke the grandeur of a bygone age. The halls are adorned with paintings and portraits that breathe life into the aura of the past, complemented by a curated collection of historical artifacts and period artillery pieces thoughtfully displayed for guest admiration. For those who cherish classical vintage decor, the Heritage Wing offers beautifully designed accommodations such as the Lakhani Suite, the Duchess Suite, the Duke Suite, and the pièce de résistance - the Viceroy Suite. Each room offers a taste of regal living.

For guests seeking a touch of modern luxury, the Studio Wing boasts contemporary interiors, while family suites offer spacious and stylish settings. Just a few minutes’ stroll from the lively Mall Road, the hotel perfectly combines the tranquility of a hill station with the excitement of local market life. Dining at Cecil Hotel is a thrilling affair, with options ranging from Bukhara’s famous sizzling barbeque platter to exquisite continental cuisine. Guests can savour their meals in the plush indoor dining space or against the backdrop of majestic mountains on the outdoor terraces. Cecil Hotel Murree by Pearl-Continental is an ideal spot for family vacations, unique celebrations, corporate retreats, or simply a relaxing staycation.

It offers not only stunning surroundings and vibrant experiences but also an opportunity to immerse yourself in history.