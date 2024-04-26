CM lauds TCF’s journey from five schools to 2000 across country

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that underprivileged students from The Citizens Foundation (TCF) have successfully qualified for admission to prestigious universities and many of them have also passed the CSS exams and are currently working in both national and multinational companies. “The motto of TCF ‘Quality education for the less privileged’ has had and is having an immense impact on our society.”

This he said while speaking at a program The Citizens Foundation (TCF) organised in collaboration with the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation (RMAF) - “Greatness of Spirit in Karachi: Book Launch & Magsaysay Laureate Reunion,” at a local hotel. CM Shah appreciated TCF’s journey from five schools to nearly 2,000 schools across the country in the urban slums and rural communities. “The Sindh government has given its 500 Schools to TCF for their outstanding results,” he said and added that he was so pleased to know that the TCF students were qualifying for admission in prestigious Universities and some of them have completed MBA from IBA, and LUMS and qualified for CSS exams and Fulbright scholarships and now serving in national and multinational companies.

The CM expressed his admiration for the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation, for initiating this prestigious award which is now considered an ‘Asian Noble Prize’ in the field of public service. He also commented that it’s heartening to know that the RMAF award was given regardless of nationality, religion and ethnicity. On behalf of the people of Pakistan especially the province of Sindh, Murad Shah extended heartfelt gratitude to RMAF for giving 13 prestigious awards to our legends who have given their lives to the country for a public cause.

The event commemorated the 65th anniversary of the Ramon Magsaysay Award and marked the launch of the seven-volume book series titled, “GREATNESS OF SPIRIT: Stories of Love, Courage, and Service,” showcasing the inspiring lives of all 348 Ramon Magsaysay Awardees worldwide whose selfless service has offered their societies, Asia, and the world successful solutions to some of the most intractable problems of human development. The Ramon Magsaysay Award, Asia’s premier prize and highest honour, recognizes the greatness of spirit shown in selfless service to the people of Asia - regardless of race, gender or religion.

There have been 13 laureates from Pakistan of the award until now which are Henry Holland and Ronald Holland, Akhter Hameed Khan, Abdul Sattar Edhi and Bilqis Bano Edhi, Shoaib Sultan Khan, Asma Jahangir, Syed Adibul Hasan Rizvi, Tasneem Ahmed Siddiqui, Ruth Pfau, Ibn Abdur Rehman, The Citizens Foundation (TCF) and Muhammad Amjad Saqib.

The Chairperson of the RMAF, Ms. Cecilia Lazaro hailed the Ramon Magsaysay Awardees from Pakistan as true heroes, acknowledging their unwavering dedication to fighting injustice and serving humanity with hope and optimism.

President of the RMAF, Ms. Susanna B. Afan, through an online message emphasized the collective spirit of the awardees.

Ahsan Saleem, Chairman of TCF, shared that The Citizens Foundation (TCF) is a non-profit organization set up in 1995 by a group of citizens. TCF is now one of Pakistan’s leading organizations in the field of education for the less privileged. The occasion was graced by the Maria Agnes M. Cervantes, Ambassador of the Philippines to Pakistan, Sarah Mooney, British Deputy High Commissioner Karachi, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, distinguished representatives from RMAF, esteemed past awardees, local educators, diplomats, businessmen and many other notable figures.