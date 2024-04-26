Defence minister leads Pakistan delegation to SCO moot

Federal Minister for Defence & Defence Production Khawaja Asif is leading the Pakistan delegation to Kazakhstan for the annual meeting of the defence ministers of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

The meeting reviewed the regional security issues, including the defence cooperation initiatives, a news release said.

The defence minister also held meetings with the defence ministers of the friendly countries of the SCO to discuss issues of bilateral defence cooperation.

Various areas of mutual interest, including respective regional security, counterterrorism, Afghanistan situation and review of national security priorities, extremist threats, border management and maritime security were also deliberated upon.

The minister stated that Pakistan was deeply concerned about the escalating situation in Gaza.

Pakistan consistently advocated for a just, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian question anchored in international law and in line with relevant United Nations resolutions, he added.

Asif also said that Pakistan reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the SCO platform.

“I would reiterate that Pakistan takes great pride in our partnership with SCO and is fully committed to further deepening and expanding this association,” said the minister while addressing the forum.