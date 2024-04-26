DG kicks off tree plantation drive in ICT

ISLAMABAD - The Director General (DG) of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration, Flt. Lt. (retd) Asim Ayub, initiated a tree plantation drive by planting a sapling at the Department of Agriculture. The event, held at the Tarlai Center, saw the participation of the Director General ICT and local farmers.
During the ceremony, DG Ayub emphasized the crucial role of tree planting in combating climate change. He urged widespread participation in the campaign and assured support to local farmers from the department. To promote sustainability further, DG Ayub instructed the Director of Agriculture to implement projects focused on renewable energy and kitchen gardening, aiming to bolster local agriculture and minimize the environmental impact of food production.
The Agriculture Department plans to distribute over 5,000 saplings to farmers within the next two days as part of the drive, fostering community engagement and fostering a collective commitment to environmental sustainability, according to spokesman Nouman Nazir.