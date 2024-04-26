DG kicks off tree plantation drive in ICT

ISLAMABAD - The Di­rector General (DG) of Is­lamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration, Flt. Lt. (retd) Asim Ayub, initi­ated a tree plantation drive by planting a sapling at the Department of Agriculture. The event, held at the Tar­lai Center, saw the partici­pation of the Director Gen­eral ICT and local farmers.

During the ceremony, DG Ayub emphasized the cru­cial role of tree planting in combating climate change. He urged widespread par­ticipation in the campaign and assured support to lo­cal farmers from the de­partment. To promote sus­tainability further, DG Ayub instructed the Director of Agriculture to implement projects focused on renewa­ble energy and kitchen gar­dening, aiming to bolster local agriculture and mini­mize the environmental im­pact of food production.

The Agriculture Depart­ment plans to distrib­ute over 5,000 saplings to farmers within the next two days as part of the drive, fostering community engagement and fostering a collective commitment to environmental sustaina­bility, according to spokes­man Nouman Nazir.