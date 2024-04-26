ECP releases notification of victorious candidates in by-election

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the notification of victorious candidates in by-election held on April 21.

As per ECP sources, the victory notification of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidates Ali Pervaiz Malik from NA-119, and Rasheed Ahmed Khan from NA-132 Kasur were released.

Victory notification of Faisal Ameen Khan from NA-44 D.I. Khan has been issued.

As per notification, PML-N’s Adnan Afzal Chatta from PP-36 Wazirabad, Ahmed Iqbal Chaudhry from PP-54 Narowal, Saeed Akbar Khan from PP-93 Bhakar, Rana Afzaal Hussain from PP-139 Sheikhupura were declared victorious.

In Lahore constituencies, the PML-N did the clean sweep as many party candidates were notified as winners in by-election.

PML-N’s candidates Muhammad Riaz from PP-147, Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz from PP-158 and Rashid Minhas from PP-164 have been declared winner in the notification.