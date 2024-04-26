Efforts underway to digitalise EPI for better results: Minister

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Syed Qasim Ali Shah Thursday said that efforts are underway to completely digitalize Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) besides maintaining the cold chain to ensure supply of vaccines in every nook and corner of the province.

He expressed these views while speaking as chief guest at a ceremony held here on Thursday to commemorate 50 years of EPI program.

During the ceremony, the Health Minister paid special tribute to Prof Dr Ashfaq Ahmad (late) for being the founding father of pediatrics and pioneer of Expanded Programme for Immunization in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He added that he is setting targets for his own self and not for others because the goal of developing proper health care cannot be achieved unless taking the task as challenge. He said those who can perform and give good results in service can become part of his team otherwise he will bring changes in team members.

There is no dearth of talent in Health department where employees need to be brought on a right track, the minister opined.

While talking about the achievement of goals on the basis of strong determination and commitment, Provincial Health Minister gave example of PTI leader, Imran Khan who established cancer hospital despite of facing very difficult challenges. Speaking about the Sehat Insaf Card Scheme, Qasim Ali Shah claimed that nowhere in the world highly expensive treatments like heart by-pass, dialysis and angiography are provided to people free of cost.

Later, the Health Minister also performed inauguration of World Immunization Week to be observed globally from April 24 to 30.

Qasim Ali Shah also distributed honorary shields among Champions of EPI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the ceremony.