GB's Ghanche, Kharmang districts need to be promoted as tourist hotspots

The Ghanche and Kharmang districts of Baltistan need to be developed and promoted as tourist spots, which will help increase employment and business activities and bring about socio-economic prosperity, Deputy Director Tourism, Baltistan region Rahat Karim Baig told WealthPK.

"Located in Baltistan region, both places are full of tourist potential. In the summer season, a good number of domestic and foreign tourists visit these places. Kharmang is located about 127 kilometres from its regional capital Skardu, while the Ghanche district is about 764 kilometres away.

"The tourist footfall in Kharmang is considerable, but the residential facilities are not enough to accommodate tourists. In the Ghanche district, the tourist inflow is less than its potential. Ghanche is rich in breathtaking landscape and old places, while Kharmang is known for its sparkling natural water channels, vast plains and memorials. Social forestry at a vast level is another prominent feature of this area. It is worth seeing and is a true model for sustainable income and environmental protection," he said.

Rahat told WealthPK that the Baltistan tourism department had calendared back-to-back local festivities to promote both areas.

"These events will be promoted worldwide through a special web portal. Some of its features will be the current route and weather updates, travelling and residential packages, current updates on new additions, introduction of nearby visiting places, and health and emergency facilities. The addition of new features will continue according to the requirement. The related tourism department will also focus on establishing new resorts, and rest areas and developing the existing tourist facilities.

"The tourism sector is a regular and sustainable source of income for the area people. Training locals in the hospitality sector as tour guides and in other tourism-related areas is also a basic need. The tourism department considers it a priority. Shortly, it is expected that the basic or advanced training will be arranged for the local people according to their ability. Some private institutes have already started doing so and the young students are joining enthusiastically," he added.

Talking to WealthPK, CEO Karakoram Adventures Mubarak Hussain said the promotion of Ghanche and Kharmang districts will prove beneficial in many ways. For example, it will bring development and prosperity to the areas and present them as tourist attractions.

Besides its natural beauty, the Baltistan region is rich in historic places like the Buddhist carvings in Manthal and the ancient miraculous mosque, locally called the "Chaqchan Mosque" in Khaplu. Like these districts, there is a dire need to promote every tourist spot according to its unique features so that this industry may flourish," he added.