IHC puts off cipher case hearing until April 30

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing until April 30 on the appeals filed against the convictions of the PTI founder and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the Cipher case.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb presided over the hearing.

During the proceedings, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor Hamid Shah continued presenting his arguments.

He emphasised four key points for the court to consider in this case: whether the accused received a copy of the cipher, whether the document was physically delivered to the accused, and the nature of the telegram sent out, specifying that classified documents, such as pamphlets and books, were labelled as secret.

The court noted that Shah Mehmood Qureshi had not been accused of missing the cipher document.

On the occasion, the prosecutor prayed the court to grant further time for case preparation after which the hearing was adjourned.