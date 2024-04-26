Islamabad IGP enhances Diplomatic Enclave security

Islamabad - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, chaired a meeting with foreign diplomats and regional security officers of embassies at the Diplomatic Enclave, as stated by a public relations officer on Thursday. SSP Security Division and other police officers attended the gathering. The IGP briefed the diplomats and officers on Islamabad Police’s steps to ensure robust security around the diplomatic enclave and other embassies. A Police Khidmat Markaz will be established in the Diplomatic Enclave to provide citizens with various police-related services. Security measures, including reconstructing protective barriers and installing modern surveillance cameras, are being enhanced with a focus on mobile and foot patrols. During the meeting, concerns about challenges within the diplomatic enclave were addressed, and the IGP issued directives for their resolution. Stressing the priority of Foreign Missions’ security, he vowed to utilize all available resources for their protection. Additionally, the IGP visited the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), evaluating its performance and issuing directives to expedite investigations and curb car theft. Measures include increased anti-vehicle lifting patrols and apprehending car thieves.