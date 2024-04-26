LHC orders halt to Murree operation on constructions

MURREE - The Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench has ordered an immediate halt to the ongoing operation in Murree following a petition filed by President of the Murree Bar, Jalil Akhtar Abbasi, and Advocate Waseem ud Deen. The petition raised concerns over the administration’s failure to process official fees for submitted maps, leading to an illegal operation targeting buildings in the area. Justice Rauf Ahmed Khan issued the order to cease operations and demanded a prompt response. Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi and other officials, the Murree administration initiated operations targeting 176 buildings. The operation, directed by the Punjab Government, resulted in the demolition of numerous structures, causing significant losses to residents. Prior to the operation, Naveed Ahmed Abbasi, President of the TMA Employee Union, and his team expressed reservations, highlighting allegations of corruption and illegal constructions. Foreign investors have reportedly withdrawn from Murree due to the operation, further impacting investment in the area. Affected parties have sought legal recourse, with Advocate Jalil Akhtar Abbasi and Advocate Waseem ud-Deen Abbasi presenting cases against the operation. They claim extensive damage to private properties and assert that the administration has neglected to provide relief despite the submission of official fees. In response to the petition, Justice Rauf Ahmed Khan called for a swift resolution while issuing the stay order, prompting questions about justice and relief for those affected by the operation.