LUMS holds third Practicum Showcase Conference

LAHORE - The Syed Ahsan Ali and Syed Maratib Ali School of Education (SOE) at LUMS conducted its third Practicum Showcase Conference. The event displayed the capstone projects by LUMS MPhil Education Leadership and Management students, covering collaborative work done over a semester with partner organisations.

The conference was attended by more than 500 participants including faculty, MPhil students, the LUMS senior administration, representatives from partner organisations and experts from the education sector. Dr. Ali Cheema, Vice Chancellor LUMS, commended the enterprising projects by the students, stating, “The work that the students at the School of Education have done is quite amazing. They have been in partnership with school leaders and education providers in the country. This is the heart of the philosophy at SOE which is to combine knowledge and practice with the view of changing the landscape of education in Pakistan.”

The one-day conference featured a gallery of presentations and startups completed by students in a variety of fields, including themes of pedagogy, inclusive education, leadership, educational technology, art education, community development, early childhood education and vocational education. The conference also included multiple panel discussions focusing on critical issues within the education sector and possible practical solutions.

Speaking to the audience on inclusive education in Pakistan, the keynote speaker, Richard Geary, Founder and Director Programmes, Family Educational Services shared, “Pakistan is a land of opportunities, because there’s so much that needs to get done, and there’s nothing to stop you from doing it. If you’ve got the will and you’re creative, you’ll find those that will support you and make it possible.”

Dr. Tayyaba Tamim, Dean, Syed Ahsan Ali and Syed Maratib Ali School of Education, remarked on importance of strategic industry partnerships, “Our work with partner organisations and institutes is how we explore innovative solutions. Challenges related to Pakistan’s educational landscape cannot be tackled in silos. Industry partnerships address the disconnect between research at the universities and practice within the schools. SOE collaborates with different institutions and students work with them on live issues. That’s how we combine practice and research together.”