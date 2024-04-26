Maryam Nawaz: Court moved against Punjab CM for wearing police uniform

The session court has been moved to register a case against Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz for donning a police uniform while attending a passing-out parade on Thursday.

The plaintiff stated in his plea that Maryam Nawaz wore a police official’s uniform which is ‘unlawful’. In accordance with the law, no person can wear the uniform of state institutions, the plea read.

The applicant said that a plea was given to police against Maryam Nawaz but no action was taken against her. The applicant pleaded with the court to pass orders to register a case against Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz.

The court had adjourned the hearing in the case until April 29.

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz attended a police passing out parade in Lahore, donning a uniform.

The Punjab CM was given a guard of honour and also distributed prizes among the top performers from the Police Training College. The chief guest of the ceremony inspected the parade.

Addressing the ceremony, the Punjab CM said her government wants to increase the number of female cops in the police department.”I realized how much of a big responsibility it is after wearing the police uniform.”