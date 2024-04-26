Mayor seeks DPO action against illegal elements

Mardan - Mardan Mayor Himayatullah Mayar has written a letter to the district police officer (DPO) for legal action against persons armed with unauthorized weapons and persons wearing unauthorized alike uniforms of armed forces, para-military and police, sources said on Thursday.

The sources added that the Mayor stated in the letter that it has been witnessed in routine life at all places and gatherings that land mafia, drug peddlers and gangsters are exhibiting authorized and unauthorized weapons or having security guards clad in unauthorized alike uniforms of law enforcing agencies.

They are also allegedly involved in land grabbing, usury, narcotics or other illegal businesses or posing themselves to be men of importance.

The Mayor further stated in the letter that there are also some Jehadi centers in Mardan city and their staffers are also roaming armed in the streets and markets without any check. These armed persons and groups are open a threat to the peaceful environment.

The Mayor also said that on one hand they challenge the writ of the State and on the other hand they motivate youngsters to join them or organize their own armed groups. He urged the DPO to take a legal action against these groups and persons in the larger interest of the peaceful citizens.

The sources added that last year the Mayor had written several letters to the police officials of Mardan district but no action was taken in this regard.