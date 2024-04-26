MCB Islamic Bank records impressive profit growth

LAHORE - Continuing its growth trajectory, MCB Islamic Bank’s profit before tax has soared to PKR 2.27 billion for the first quarter of 2024, demonstrating 56% growth on year-on- year basis. This achievement reflects the bank’s strategic approach focused on sustained growth, timely adherence to prudent financing practices, robust risk management and strict regulatory compliance.

Deposits remained stable at PKR 203.87 billion, compared to PKR 204.46 billion as of December 31, 2023 indicating consistency. The bank’s Current and Saving Account (CASA) mix stands at a robust 75%, and non-remunerative deposits constitute 29% of the total deposit mix, highlighting customer trust and strategic focus. Total assets reached PKR 268.85 billion while net financing closed at PKR 107.68 billion and investments reached PKR 115.20 billion which depicts the bank’s unwavering focus on efficient capital management, improved asset quality and a high-yield portfolio.

The bank achieved an operating income of PKR 4.46 billion, 41% higher than corresponding period last year, achieving return on earning assets at 18.64%. The improvement in the Bank’s profitability also increased the earnings per share after tax to PKR 0.74 as opposed to PKR 0.54 for the comparative period. MCB Islamic Bank’s performance mirrors its steadfast dedication to growth. Despite encountering challenges within the economic and operational landscape, the bank has navigated its path with a focus on sustained growth. Furthermore, it remains committed to consistently delivering substantial value to its stakeholders.