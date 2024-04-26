Nawaz Sharif set to lead PML-N again

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is set take the reins of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz once again, former interior minister Rana Sanaullah announced on Friday.

His declaration followed a crucial meeting of the PML-N Punjab chapter where party members and office-bearers unanimously passed a resolution to make Nawaz Sharif the president of the PML-N.

“Mian Nawaz Sharif ceased to be the president of the PML-N as the result of a controversial judicial order. All obstacles of suppression are over and he stands vindicated. The PML-N will move forward under his leadership,” Sanaullah asserted during a media interaction.

“Mian Nawaz Sharif has been requested to reassume the charge of the PML-N.”

Sanaullah said that the former prime minister had been forcibly separated from the party in 2017.

He said that while [incumbent PML-N president] Shehbaz Sharif was attempting to rescue the country from economic crises day and night, Nawaz Sharif assuming the leadership role within the party would help overcome shortcomings and weaknesses.

Sanaullah, who was flanked by party leaders Javed Latif and Khurram Dastgir, said that the PML-N was a democratic and political party, adding that “there’s no hindrance in expressing opinions within the PML-N”.

He further said that the PML-N would present its political manifesto to the people of Pakistan in next few weeks.

Sanaullah remarked that a leader's position was one of dignity and respect, and the operational leadership in the PML-N belongs to the president.

Sanaullah said that Shehbaz Sharif carried out every task with Nawaz Sharif's permission.

He mentioned that Maryam Nawaz was making efforts to win the hearts of the people of Punjab.

Earlier, PML-N leaders and office-bearers passed a resolution, wherein the party expressed full confidence in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

The resolution details that Nawaz Sharif was disqualified under a conspiracy in 2017 and was forcibly deprived of the presidency of the PML-N.

The resolutions mentions that now that conspiratorial orders and fake punishments have reached their conclusion, Allah Almighty has granted success to leader Nawaz Sharif.

The PML-N appeals to its leader Nawaz Sharif to take charge of the party leadership so that the party can carve out new dimensions of public popularity under his inspiring leadership, it adds.

The resolution further states that the organisation, particularly the leadership of the Punjab, congratulates the party leadership on the resounding success in the by-elections.

In the resolution, the PML-N also condemned the Zionist atrocities in Palestine and expressed the need by the party leadership for making more efforts to end the injustices against the innocent children and women of Palestine and for peace efforts.

