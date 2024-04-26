RTO destroys Rs194m worth of illicit cigarettes

RAWALPINDI - The Regional Tax Office, Rawalpindi, conducted the destruction of a substantial quantity of illicit, smuggled, counterfeit, and non-duty-paid cigarettes valued at approximately Rs. 194 million, with due tax and duty amounting to Rs. 141 million.

On Thursday, April 25, 2024, the Regional Tax Office, Rawalpindi, organized a ceremony for the destruction of about 2,585 packrites of illicit cigarettes, including non-duty paid and smuggled ones, at Chakbeli Road, Rawalpindi. Ms Tehmina Aamer, Chief Commissioner of RTO, Rawalpindi, graced the occasion as Chief Guest. The ceremony was also attended by representatives from the WHO and the FBR.

The participants received a briefing about the entire process of confiscation of illicit tobacco and tobacco products under the law until their ultimate destruction within the due process of the law. All the distinguished guests collectively torched and destroyed the illicit cigarettes.