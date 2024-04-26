Sherry urges PTI to avoid disruptive politics

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman yesterday urged the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) to prioritize the welfare of the people and their concerns, focusing on parliamentary mechanisms for protest and change instead of engaging in disruptive politics.

Speaking to journalists here, she said the PPP had previously extended an offer to the PTI to form a government, but PTI was reluctant to take any responsibility.

“President Asif Ali Zardari has stressed the importance of moving the country forward through dialogue and consensus with all stakeholders. Today marks the first session of the parliamentary year in the Senate, a symbol of national unity. Therefore, efforts must be focused on playing positive role in the House and avoiding further tensions in the country,” she added.

Referring to the alleged large-scale electoral fraud allegations raised by the PTI, the PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Senate, said that it was crucial to address difficult situations by prioritizing collective interests over personal agendas.

“The parliament should remain a forum for constructive debate, not a battleground for personal gain. Accusations of large-scale electoral fraud have been raised by the PTI, yet they have challenged 22 constituencies only. However, PPP had filed over 50 complaints on election day. PTI is only trying to build a political narrative to remain relevant,” the lawmaker said.

She said the collaboration within parliamentary structures and committees is essential for effective governance and problem-solving.

“The PTI must avoid conveying a message of disruption and instead work towards constructive solutions for the nation’s challenges,” she maintained.

Meanwhile, PPP Parliamentarians Secretary General Syed Nayer Hussain Bakhari said the politicians do not promote enmity and foster understanding to promote a strong state and stable economy.

“Political stability is essential for a robust state and a thriving economy. Dialogue with political opponents is a history for the national and international interests,” he said. He emphasized the need to “dispel the bubbles of narcissism and self-interest to join the national cause and responsibility for patriotism and nationalism.”

He added: “It is imperative for the state to refrain from hostility, division, dissemination, and strife. Politicians should enhance their stature through respect for and appreciation of the Constitution, which is synonymous with the negation of ridicule and insult to the dignity of representation in parliament.”

Bakhari said the PPP had provided constitutional opportunities for majority parliamentary parties to form a government.

“The PPP supports the parliamentary system. The PPP is ready for talks but Imran Khan should shun the ego,” he contended.