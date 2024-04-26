Friday, April 26, 2024
Solar panel worth lacs damaged as tree falls at Govt Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital

Our Staff Reporter
April 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

Sialkot  -  At Government Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital in Sialkot, a solar panel, valued at lacs of rupees, suffered irreparable damage due to a tree falling on it. The incident occurred at the hospital’s Rangpura premises, where a tree was being cut near the surgical and children’s ward without authorisation. As the tree toppled, it struck the solar panel installed on the roof, shattering the valuable equipment. Principal of Government Khawaja Safdar Medical College Sialkot, Prof Dr Haroon, expressed firm intent to hold those accountable and initiate repairs promptly. Efforts to reach the Medical Superintendent of Government Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital for comment were unsuccessful.

