SSP holds meeting to enhance traffic flow

ISLAMABAD - Following the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, SSP Traffic Muhammad Sarfraz Virk ordered officials to maintain a smooth flow of traffic on roads, as stated by a public relations officer on Thursday.
SSP Traffic conducted a meeting at Traffic Police Headquarters, attended by zonal DSPs, Zonal Muharrars, and other senior officers. Discussions revolved around measures to improve the traffic system in the federal capital and take special initiatives to keep citizens safe from accidents. The focus was on ensuring road discipline, enforcing traffic laws, and strengthening legal actions against violators.
Additionally, a committee was formed to ensure the implementation of IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi’s vision and directives, which will report daily to SSP Traffic on its performance. Emphasis was placed on enforcing traffic laws with diligence and sincerity and taking strict action against negligence and misconduct. The Traffic Police Education Wing will educate citizens on road safety and traffic laws on various highways, further enhancing safety measures.