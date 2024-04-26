SSP holds meeting to enhance traffic flow

ISLAMABAD - Following the spe­cial directives of the Inspec­tor General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, SSP Traffic Muham­mad Sarfraz Virk ordered of­ficials to maintain a smooth flow of traffic on roads, as stated by a public relations officer on Thursday.

SSP Traffic conducted a meeting at Traffic Police Headquarters, attended by zonal DSPs, Zonal Muhar­rars, and other senior of­ficers. Discussions revolved around measures to im­prove the traffic system in the federal capital and take special initiatives to keep citizens safe from ac­cidents. The focus was on ensuring road discipline, enforcing traffic laws, and strengthening legal actions against violators.

Additionally, a commit­tee was formed to ensure the implementation of IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi’s vision and direc­tives, which will report dai­ly to SSP Traffic on its per­formance. Emphasis was placed on enforcing traffic laws with diligence and sin­cerity and taking strict ac­tion against negligence and misconduct. The Traffic Po­lice Education Wing will educate citizens on road safety and traffic laws on various highways, further enhancing safety measures.