Strength and Solidarity

Call it a blessing in disguise, but Iran and Pakistan’s cooperation potential has improved due to recent tensions. A rocky path nonetheless, the joint statement of Raisi’s visit to Pakistan looks like a chance to begin afresh. On one hand, some commitments have been reiterated coupled with endorsing each other’s unchanging stances on regional conflicts – Kashmir for Pakistan and Israel-Palestine for Iran. It goes without any second opinion that Pakistan’s allies and friends must support its position on Kashmir. Likewise, for Iran historically, Israel has been that lump in the throat and is more so since its October 7 offensive on Gaza.

Explicit mention of energy projects in the joint communique reflects a resolve to overcome the pressure-like tactics of the United States and its allies. Even during the visit of Raisi to Pakistan, the US did not back off from warning against any cordial ties and trade with Iran. However, the combined statement has maintained no regard for such reservations. Energy exchanges and bilateral energy projects, the IP Gas Pipeline specifically, are there to benefit the people of both countries. If a third country cannot stand to look at this progress for obvious strategic reasons, it does not mean that Iran and Pakistan should not proceed on what is bound to help them in more than one way.

External pressure aside, explicit mentions of the Belt and Road Initiative, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and the Economic Cooperation Organisation reflect the alternate course of history – the one that conjoins with more cooperation and dependence on China and the BRICS order. Mention of sister ports, Chabahar and Gwadar, dissipates doubts whatsoever regarding India’s influence in and on Chabahar. In addition to this strategic signaling, steps that will solely benefit the two countries and will be completely uncontroversial are an important aspect of this joint statement. Take for example the Free Trade Agreement (FTA), border sustenance markets, border security, and cultural exchange to mention a few.

The visit has laid down a path for both countries to walk. It is now crucial for both sides to get to implementation of these agreements one by one. In Pakistan’s experience, the joint sessions of the Chambers of Commerce with Afghanistan have yielded trade benefits as per trade regulation and managing interruptions. The same can be implemented in the case of Iran. The regular meetings will open avenues for enhancing trade and making it more smooth. About time that the resolves made are executed with the same zeal we afforded CPEC.