Woman sent to jail on 14-day remand

Rawalpindi - Judicial Magistrate Dr Muhammad Mumtaz Hunjra sent the woman who had fled the scene of a deadly crash, injuring an on-duty officer of the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMWP) earlier this year, to Adiala Jail on 14 days of judicial remand on Thursday. He rejected the police plea for awarding her physical remand. The accused lady driver, identified as Farah Zahra, was apprehended from Islamabad by a team of Rawalpindi police led by SDPO Cantt Circle, Javed Iqbal Mirza. According to the First Information Report (FIR) lodged with PS Naseerabad on the complaint of Senior Patrol Officer (SPO) Inspector Muhammad Sabir, the woman is facing various charges, including attempted murder and reckless driving, for leaving the scene of a hit-and-run accident and failing to surrender before the police.

A video went viral on social media showing the woman arguing with officers of NHMWP over slashing the fine amount she was being imposed on for overspeeding at Toll Plaza in Islamabad. A police team brought the female accused before the court of Judicial Magistrate Section 30 Dr. Muhammad Mumtaz Hunjra and sought five days’ physical remand for probing her in the crime she committed. However, the judge observed that the plea of the police is turned down in view of the bar contained in clause (5) of Section 167 of CrPC. According to this, except in cases of Qatal and Dacoity, the detention of a woman into police custody can’t be allowed. Hence, the accused is remanded to judicial lockup for 14 days. The jail authorities are directed to reproduce the accused on May 9, 2024, for further proceedings.

Shah Khawar Advocate, who appeared before the court on behalf of the accused lady, argued before the judge that his client got injured at the time of arrest allegedly from police officials and sought her medical examination from DHQ Hospital. Judicial Magistrate Dr. Muhammad Mumtaz Hunjra directed the investigators to bring the lady to DHQ to conduct her medical examination as per the law. He also ordered the investigators to visit Adiala Jail to inquire about the accused lady besides asking the Superintendent Adiala Jail to make arrangements for the police investigators inside the jail when required.