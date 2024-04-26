Young tennis stars set to represent Pakistan in U-12 Regional Qualifiers in Nepal

LAHORE - The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has announced the selection of Mohammad Shayan, Rashid Ali, and Mohammad Junaid for the upcoming Under-12 Regional Qualifying Juniors Tournament scheduled from May 20 to 24 in Nepal. The selection process was held over two days, April 24 and 25, at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex in Lahore. Eight promising young players were initially invited to the trials, selected based on their outstanding performance and current rankings in the PTF 12&under category. After rigorous trials, Rashid Ali and Mohammad Junaid were chosen, while Mohammad Shayan was directly selected due to his exceptional achievements in national circuits. The team will be led by Mohammad Abid, who will serve as both Captain and Coach for the young squad. PTF President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Secretary General Zia-ud-din Tufail extended their congratulations to the young players. They expressed their best wishes for the team and urged the players to exhibit their top skills and competitive spirit at the tournament. This participation marks an important step for Pakistan in nurturing young talent and establishing a strong foundation for the future of tennis in the country.