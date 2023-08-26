25 additional beds for THQ Samanabad ordered

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Na­sir has informed that the Punjab Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, has approved provision of 25 additional beds for tehsil headquarters hospital (THQ)Samanabad, Lahore, besides posting of more medical officers to overcome shortage of doctors, in view of the increasing number of patients there. Due to unsatisfactory service delivery and performance, the Punjab health department has suspended three doctors, including medical superintendent of THQ So­diwal, Multan Road, Lahore and one medical officer and a woman medical officer of THQ Samanabad, he added. Following visit of THQ Samanabad by the Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the previous night, the min­ister for Primary Health Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir visited THQs at Sa­manabad and Sodiwal on his direc­tions of Friday. Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan, Special Secretary Rashid Irshad, Chief Executive Officer Pun­jab Health Facilities Management Company Dr. Asim Altaf and other relevant officers were also pres­ent at this occasion. Dr. Jamal Nasir said that the Chief Minister, Punjab, and his team was working day and night for improvement of healthcare system in the province and carrying out inspections of the hospitals. As a result of these vists, the adminis­tration of government hospitals has become active for providing quality treatment facilities to the patients coming at these hospitals, he added. Dr. Jamal Nasir said that till recently the government health facilities had either been totally vacant or under­utilized due to inadequate services to the patients. Confidence of the people in government hospitals has been restored as a result of present government’s initiatives and person­al supervision by the Chief Minister, he maintained.The increasing num­ber of patients at these hospitals was a manifestation of the sincere efforts by the caretaker government for improvement. On this occasion, Dr. Jamal Nasir visited the patients under treatment in these hospitals and asked the problems from them. He also inspected various depart­ments of the hospitals and dengue counters.