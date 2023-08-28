Monday, August 28, 2023
4 brothers killed over ownership dispute of trees

Our Staff Reporter
August 26, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Swabi   -  A dispute over the ownership of trees turned deadly in Swabi district, resulting in the tragic shooting deaths of four brothers and the injury of another individual on Friday, as reported by the police.

Following the incident, rescue and police personnel promptly arrived at the scene, offering medical assistance and lanching an investigation. The tragic event unfolded in Maneri Payyan village, where a windstorm had uprooted trees earlier in the day.

According to police officials, what began as a heated exchange of words between rival parties escalated into gunfire, leading to the untimely deaths of the four brothers. The victims are Waliullah, Sabtain Khan, Aamir Khan, and Hamad Khan. Naveed Khan from the opposing party sustained injuries and was taken to Bacha Khan Hospital Complex in Shahmansoor.

Our Staff Reporter

