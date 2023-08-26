7 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI- The number of confirmed cas- es in Rawalpindi has in- creased to 131 as a result of seven more dengue cas- es reported in the last 24 hours. District Coordinator Ep- idemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood said on Friday that, among the new cas- es, two of each patient had arrived from Chaklala Can- tonment, Potohar Town urban area, and Rawalpindi Cantonment while one pa- tient reported from Munici- pal Corporation area. He said 36 patients were admitted to the city’s al- lied hospitals, out of which 22 were confirmed cas- es while 113 were dis- charged after treatment. Dr Sajjad informed that the district administration had registered 71 FIRs, is- sued tickets to 17, sealed 16 premises, and a fine of Rs 163,000 was imposed against the