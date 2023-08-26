 8th Essa Lab Trophy Basketball Tournament enters into epic finals 

LAHORE - The 8th Essa Lab Girls and Boys Basketball Tournament at International Abdul Nasser Basketball Court in Aram Bagh, Karachi has reached a climactic juncture as the boys’ event advances to its ultimate stage. In the first semifinal, Karachi Basketball Club beat Arambagh Club by 66-63. Leading the victorious club was Rana Athar (28 points) while M Haris (12) and Rajkumar Lakhwani (12) also played well. Aram Bagh Club’s Hasan Ali scored 23 points while Harry and Mustafa Haq earned 20 and 15 points respectively. In the second semifinal, National Club defeated Usman Club by 55-50. Usman Khalid led the National Club’s charge with 19 points, accompanied by Taimur Zaheer and Rauf Malik, both contributing 12 points. On the opposing side, Hamza Khawaja scored 19 points while M Nabil and Usman Kh added 12 and 8 points respectively. The event was graced by KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan and other esteemed guests.