 8th Essa Lab Trophy Basketball Tournament enters into epic finals 

LAHORE - The 8th Essa Lab Girls and Boys Basketball Tournament at In­ternational Abdul Nasser Bas­ketball Court in Aram Bagh, Karachi has reached a climac­tic juncture as the boys’ event advances to its ultimate stage. In the first semifinal, Karachi Basketball Club beat Aram­bagh Club by 66-63. Leading the victorious club was Rana Athar (28 points) while M Ha­ris (12) and Rajkumar Lakh­wani (12) also played well. Aram Bagh Club’s Hasan Ali scored 23 points while Harry and Mustafa Haq earned 20 and 15 points respectively. In the second semifinal, Na­tional Club defeated Usman Club by 55-50. Usman Khalid led the National Club’s charge with 19 points, accompanied by Taimur Zaheer and Rauf Malik, both contributing 12 points. On the opposing side, Hamza Khawaja scored 19 points while M Nabil and Us­man Kh added 12 and 8 points respectively. The event was graced by KBBA President Gh­ulam Muhammad Khan and other esteemed guests.