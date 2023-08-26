Admissions underway in Fall semester at IUB

Saturday, August 26, 2023
Staff Reporter
August 26, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BAHAWALPUR   -   The admission cam­paign for the Fall Semester of 2023, at the Islamia Uni­versity of Bahawalpur (IUB) was in full swing. After the first merit list for MPhil was displayed previous day, a large number of students came for admission, and there was great hustle and bustle in the Abbasia Cam­pus on Wednesday. On this occasion, the students and their parents said that the educational programmes in­troduced at the Islamia Uni­versity of Bahawalpur were in line with market needs and Jamia Islamia was the only university in South Pun­jab that offered BS, MPhil, and PhD programmes. This year admissions were un­derway in a total of 223 BS programmes, 88 MPhil programmes, and 51 PhD programmes in Bahawalpur campuses, Bahawalnagar Campus, Rahim Yar Khan Campus, Liaquatpur, and Ahmedpur East campuses. So far, 71,500 students have submitted their applications and their merit lists in the admission campaign for Fall Semester 2023. In addi­tion, the admissions in the departments are Faculty of Arts and Languages, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Agriculture and Environ­ment, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Islamic and Arabic Studies, Faculty of Engineer­ing and Technology, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences, Fac­ulty of Physical and Math­ematical Sciences, Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sci­ences, Faculty of Computing, Faculty of Management Sci­ences and Commerce, Fac­ulty of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences, and Faculty of Pharmacy are included.

Staff Reporter

