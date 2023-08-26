Saturday, August 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

All theatres sealed in Lahore over violation of rules

Agencies
August 26, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

LAHORE - The dis­trict administration on Friday sealed all theatres of the pro­vincial capital over violation of the rules. On the special direc­tives of Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Naaz, Tamashil, Shama, Satara, Al-Falah and Mahfil theatres were sealed while Bari Theatre had been sealed a few days ago for violating the rules. Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa had ordered sealing all the theatres after a surprise visit to Tamasil Theatre. He gave the orders after seeing the violation of laws and moral val­ues during the visit.

Tags:

Agencies

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1693021976.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023