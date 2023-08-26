All theatres sealed in Lahore over violation of rules

LAHORE - The dis­trict administration on Friday sealed all theatres of the pro­vincial capital over violation of the rules. On the special direc­tives of Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Naaz, Tamashil, Shama, Satara, Al-Falah and Mahfil theatres were sealed while Bari Theatre had been sealed a few days ago for violating the rules. Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa had ordered sealing all the theatres after a surprise visit to Tamasil Theatre. He gave the orders after seeing the violation of laws and moral val­ues during the visit.