Saturday, August 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Aneeq vows to punish culprits of Jaranwala tragedy, says 177 suspects rounded up

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 26, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Caretaker Federal Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Minister Aneeq Ahmed Khan on Friday vowed to punish culprits involved in the Jaranwala incident, saying that so far 177 suspects have been rounded up.
Minister Aneeq told media during his visit to Karachi Press Club (KPC). KPC President Saeed Sarbazi and Secretary Shoaib Ahmed were also present on the occasion.
Aneeq said minorities including the Christian community enjoy equal rights in the country and the government would ensure the safety of their worship places.
He said the caretaker prime minister, ministers as well as Ulema, people, and politicians had vehemently condemned the Jaranwala vandalism.
Replying to a question, he said that a neighbouring country did not want to see Pakistan as a prosperous and developing country.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1693021976.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023