Aneeq vows to punish culprits of Jaranwala tragedy, says 177 suspects rounded up

KARACHI-Caretaker Federal Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Minister Aneeq Ahmed Khan on Friday vowed to punish culprits involved in the Jaranwala incident, saying that so far 177 suspects have been rounded up.

Minister Aneeq told media during his visit to Karachi Press Club (KPC). KPC President Saeed Sarbazi and Secretary Shoaib Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

Aneeq said minorities including the Christian community enjoy equal rights in the country and the government would ensure the safety of their worship places.

He said the caretaker prime minister, ministers as well as Ulema, people, and politicians had vehemently condemned the Jaranwala vandalism.

Replying to a question, he said that a neighbouring country did not want to see Pakistan as a prosperous and developing country.