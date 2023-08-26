App launched to address citizens’ complaints on medicines’ availability

ISLAMABAD Caretaker Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan on Friday launched a mobile application featuring infor- mation on the availability of drugs and receiving complaints from cit- izens in case of a shortage of any medicine. Addressing the launching cere- mony, the minister said that the citizens can submit their complaints

related to medicines with the Drug Regulatory Authori- ty of Pakistan (DRAP) through this app which will be function- al from today. He said that this mobile app will continue working round- the-clock and assured that the complaints of citizens will be addressed timely. He said that these complaints would be sent to the concerned drug inspector across the country.

Dr. Nadeem said that with the support of this mobile app, peo- ple will get information about the shortage of medicines and oth- er related issues, adding that ac- curate data about the shortage or availability of drugs will also be shared through this app. The minister said that this initia- tive will also help in proper moni- toring of the gap between demand and supply of drugs being used in the country. He said that this mobile

app will also improve liaison between citizens and regulators. He said that efforts will be made to make the DRAP as per the wish- es of citizens to protect their rights being a regulatory authori- ty. He assured that the DRAP will be made at par with the standard of international regulatory au- thorities. He said that the government will