Saturday, August 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ATC starts process to declare Hammad, others proclaimed offenders

ATC starts process to declare Hammad, others proclaimed offenders
Agencies
August 26, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   An an­ti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday started the process of declaring Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar and three oth­ers as proclaimed offenders (POs) in a case of torching po­lice vehicles. The court direct­ed the prosecution to publish a proclamation in newspapers for appearance of Hammad Azhar, Sarmad Malik, Ghu­lam Abbas and Ali Abbas. ATC Judge Ijaz Ajmad Buttar ini­tiated the process under Sec­tion 87 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on an appli­cation, filed by the police. The investigation officer of Sarwar Road Police Station had filed the application with a plea to start the process of declaring the accused as proclaimed of­fenders for not joining the in­vestigation and judicial pro­ceedings. He submitted that the accused had not surren­dered before the court despite issuance of their non-bailable arrest warrants. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers over torching po­lice vehicles at Rahat Bakery chowk. It is pertinent to men­tion here that the court had also initiated process to de­clare Hammad Azhar as pro­claimed offender in two oth­er cases, including the Jinnah House attack case.

Supplementary grant cases to be considered by Finance Division

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1693021976.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023