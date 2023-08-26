Saturday, August 26, 2023
Attock police arrest 11 outlaws

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 26, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK - Police have arrested eleven out laws including eight drug peddlers and re- covered more than twelve kg chars and 20 litres of liquor from their posses- sion . The drug peddlers arrested include Muham- mad Ejaz, Wali Khan Af- ghani, Nisar Ahmad, Ajmal Khan, Umar Hayat, Abdul Qayyum Jand, Muhammad Sudais, Gharib Nawaz and Muhammad Nadeem. Yet in another attempt police arrested Zubair who had shot dead Majeed Khan in broad day light in Hazro City. On the other hand Basal police arrested Qari Amir r/o village Chaki and his accomplice lady Uroosa Maryam for

 

OUR STAFF REPORT

