Baba Bulleh Shah Urs celebrations begin in Kasur

KASUR - Deputy Commissioner Kasur Muhammad Arshad Bhatti and District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur Tariq Aziz Sindhu inaugurated the 266th urs celebrations of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah by giving a washing to the Sufi saint’s shrine, here on Friday. Washing of the shrine was performed with hundreds of litres of rosewater, while various perfumes including that of heartwood were also used to enrich the exotic and mystic environment of the shrine. Special prayers were held for protection and sovereignty of the country. They reviewed security arrangements for the shrine and the visitors.