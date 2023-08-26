Bhutan-bound Pakistan U-16 football team honoured by Candyland

LAHORE - The Pakistan U-16 Football team, set to compete in Bhutan, was bestowed with an honor by Candyland, a valued coalition partner of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF).
The recognition ceremony took place at a local hotel, where the young athletes were celebrated for their dedication and potential. PFF Normalisation Committee Chairman Haroon Malik graced the occasion as chief guest, while other notables present on the occasion were former PFF senior official Col (R) Mujahid Tareen, cricket coach Manzoor Elahi, PCB executive committee member Amir Nawab, Ajmal Sabir, Basalat Mirza from Candyland, players and football lovers.
Speaking on the occasion, PFF NC Chairman Haroon Malik said: “Football unites the world. This power of football has gathered immensely talented U-16 players from every nook and cranny of our nation. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Candyland for their remarkable joint initiative. It’s heartening to see their dedication not for personal publicity, but purely for the advancement of grassroots football in Pakistan. This will undoubtedly benefit our football for years to come.”
The NC chairman continued: “Pakistan’s sporting landscape, particularly in football, is profoundly blessed to have individuals and organizations like Candyland. With their unwavering support, we have the opportunity toenhance our grassroots football and propel it to unprecedented heights. I, once again, extend my gratitude to Ismail Industries and its proprietors, Muhammad Ismail and Miftah Ismail, for their magnanimous commitment to the advancement of football in Pakistan.”
Offering guidance to the young football prodigies, Haroon Malik said, “The diligent efforts undertaken by PFF and Candyland to unearth talents like yours are truly commendable. We have identified you as gems, and we are committed to nurturing your potential. Now, you stand as ambassadors of Pakistan, and for the honor of your nation, it’s essential to toil with unyielding passion, dedication and self-belief. With these qualities, you will undoubtedly soar to great heights.”
Sharing his insights, Col (R) Mujahid Tareen said: “The collaborative initiative of PFF and Candyland is praiseworthy and much-needed. This is the essence required in every sport, particularly in football. The talent has been successfully unearthed, and Candyland’s diligent care is commendable. It is now the responsibility of these players to channel all their energies into preparing for upcoming events and striving to bring glory to their nation.”
The nationwide trials helped in hunting 200 talented players and out of which, 50 players were selected for the national U-16 training camp in Abbottabad. On August 27, the team is set to embark on their journey to Bhutan. Comprising 23 players and 7 officials, the Pakistan U-16 football squad, nurtured through dedication and strategic collaboration, stands prepared to make their mark.