Bhutan-bound Pakistan U-16 football team honoured by Candyland

LAHORE - The Pakistan U-16 Football team, set to compete in Bhutan, was bestowed with an honor by Candyland, a valued coalition partner of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF).

The recognition ceremony took place at a local hotel, where the young athletes were celebrated for their dedication and potential. PFF Normalisa­tion Committee Chairman Ha­roon Malik graced the occasion as chief guest, while other no­tables present on the occasion were former PFF senior official Col (R) Mujahid Tareen, cricket coach Manzoor Elahi, PCB exec­utive committee member Amir Nawab, Ajmal Sabir, Basalat Mirza from Candyland, players and football lovers.

Speaking on the occasion, PFF NC Chairman Haroon Malik said: “Football unites the world. This power of football has gath­ered immensely talented U-16 players from every nook and cranny of our nation. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Can­dyland for their remarkable joint initiative. It’s heartening to see their dedication not for personal publicity, but purely for the advancement of grass­roots football in Pakistan. This will undoubtedly benefit our football for years to come.”

The NC chairman continued: “Pakistan’s sporting landscape, particularly in football, is pro­foundly blessed to have indi­viduals and organizations like Candyland. With their unwaver­ing support, we have the oppor­tunity toenhance our grassroots football and propel it to unprec­edented heights. I, once again, extend my gratitude to Ismail Industries and its proprietors, Muhammad Ismail and Miftah Ismail, for their magnanimous commitment to the advance­ment of football in Pakistan.”

Offering guidance to the young football prodigies, Ha­roon Malik said, “The diligent efforts undertaken by PFF and Candyland to unearth talents like yours are truly commend­able. We have identified you as gems, and we are committed to nurturing your potential. Now, you stand as ambassadors of Pakistan, and for the honor of your nation, it’s essential to toil with unyielding passion, dedica­tion and self-belief. With these qualities, you will undoubtedly soar to great heights.”

Sharing his insights, Col (R) Mujahid Tareen said: “The collaborative initiative of PFF and Candyland is praisewor­thy and much-needed. This is the essence required in every sport, particularly in football. The talent has been successfully unearthed, and Candyland’s diligent care is commendable. It is now the responsibility of these players to channel all their energies into preparing for upcoming events and striving to bring glory to their nation.”

The nationwide trials helped in hunting 200 talented players and out of which, 50 players were selected for the national U-16 training camp in Abbot­tabad. On August 27, the team is set to embark on their jour­ney to Bhutan. Comprising 23 players and 7 officials, the Pak­istan U-16 football squad, nur­tured through dedication and strategic collaboration, stands prepared to make their mark.