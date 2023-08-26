Bilawal appoints Umar Rehman Malik as PPP digital media head for Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bi­lawal Bhutto Zardari has appointed PPP digital media heads for provinc­es and federal capital.

According to the notification Umar Rehman Malik – son of the late PPP leader Rehman Malik - has been ap­pointed as PPP’s head of digital me­dia for Islamabad.

Kasim Gilani has been picked as head of the Punjab, Asif Ullah Khan for Khyber Pukhtoonkhaw, Naveed Ayatullah Durrani for Balochistan and Nadeem Bhutto for Sindh. For­mer Provincial Information Minister Sindh Sharjeel Memon already heads the PPP’s digital media for Pakistan.

Umar Rehman Malik, earlier served as Special Assistant to the Chief Min­ister of Sindh.

In a statement, Umar Rehman Malik said: “I am honored to be ap­pointed as head PPP Digital Media, Islamabad and grateful to Chair­man PPP’ Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for trust and the opportu­nity to carry forward the legacy of my late father Senator A. Rehman Malik to serve PPP. I will leave no stone unturned to deliver for Paki­stan and PPP.”

Umar Rehman Malik posted on social media: “I am overwhelmed by the numerous messages of congrat­ulations, support, and well wishes from friends and party colleagues on my appointment as PPP Digital Media Islamabad’s Head by Chair­man PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. I am deeply grateful to everyone for their kind words of congratulations and support.”

Umar Rehman Malik is an expert on finance and graduate in Actu­arial Science. He has also served as Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh and has a great insight into politics and contemporary affairs of the country and world.

His father late Senator A Rehman Malik -the long serving interior min­ister of Pakistan, played a key role in Pakistani politics and was on the frontline in the war against terror­ism. He was a trusted aide of former premier Benazir Bhutto and assist­ed her during her exile.