Bilawal appoints Umar Rehman Malik as PPP digital media head for Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appointed PPP digital media heads for provinces and federal capital.
According to the notification Umar Rehman Malik – son of the late PPP leader Rehman Malik - has been appointed as PPP’s head of digital media for Islamabad.
Kasim Gilani has been picked as head of the Punjab, Asif Ullah Khan for Khyber Pukhtoonkhaw, Naveed Ayatullah Durrani for Balochistan and Nadeem Bhutto for Sindh. Former Provincial Information Minister Sindh Sharjeel Memon already heads the PPP’s digital media for Pakistan.
Umar Rehman Malik, earlier served as Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh.
In a statement, Umar Rehman Malik said: “I am honored to be appointed as head PPP Digital Media, Islamabad and grateful to Chairman PPP’ Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for trust and the opportunity to carry forward the legacy of my late father Senator A. Rehman Malik to serve PPP. I will leave no stone unturned to deliver for Pakistan and PPP.”
Umar Rehman Malik posted on social media: “I am overwhelmed by the numerous messages of congratulations, support, and well wishes from friends and party colleagues on my appointment as PPP Digital Media Islamabad’s Head by Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. I am deeply grateful to everyone for their kind words of congratulations and support.”
Umar Rehman Malik is an expert on finance and graduate in Actuarial Science. He has also served as Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh and has a great insight into politics and contemporary affairs of the country and world.
His father late Senator A Rehman Malik -the long serving interior minister of Pakistan, played a key role in Pakistani politics and was on the frontline in the war against terrorism. He was a trusted aide of former premier Benazir Bhutto and assisted her during her exile.