Bonmati, Carmona, Kerr shortlisted for UEFA women’s player of year 

LONDON- Two Spanish Women’s World Cup winners, Aitana Bonmati and Olga Carmona, and Chelsea’s Australian striker Sam Kerr were on Friday named on the three-player shortlist for UEFA’s women’s Player of the Year award. Bonmati, who plays for European champions Barcelona, captained Spain at the World Cup and was named player of the tournament. Carmona, of Real Madrid, scored the only goal in the final against England. Kerr, a semi-finalist with host country Australia, was Chelsea’s top scorer as they won the English Super League and lost to Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final.