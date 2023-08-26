Saturday, August 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Bonmati, Carmona, Kerr shortlisted for UEFA women’s player of year 

Agencies
August 26, 2023
Sports

LONDON- Two Spanish Women’s World Cup winners, Aitana Bonmati and Olga Carmona, and Chelsea’s Australian striker Sam Kerr were on Friday named on the three-player shortlist for UEFA’s women’s Player of the Year award. Bonmati, who plays for European cham­pions Barcelona, captained Spain at the World Cup and was named player of the tour­nament. Carmona, of Real Madrid, scored the only goal in the final against England. Kerr, a semi-finalist with host country Australia, was Chel­sea’s top scorer as they won the English Super League and lost to Barcelona in the Cham­pions League semi-final.

Tags:

Agencies

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1693021976.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023