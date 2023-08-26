Bonmati, Carmona, Kerr shortlisted for UEFA women’s player of year 

LONDON- Two Spanish Women’s World Cup winners, Aitana Bonmati and Olga Carmona, and Chelsea’s Australian striker Sam Kerr were on Friday named on the three-player shortlist for UEFA’s women’s Player of the Year award. Bonmati, who plays for European cham­pions Barcelona, captained Spain at the World Cup and was named player of the tour­nament. Carmona, of Real Madrid, scored the only goal in the final against England. Kerr, a semi-finalist with host country Australia, was Chel­sea’s top scorer as they won the English Super League and lost to Barcelona in the Cham­pions League semi-final.