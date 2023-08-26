Saturday, August 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Break the stigma

August 26, 2023
Opinions, Letters

I would like to draw your atten­tion to a trending issue that af­fects people of all ages: the stabil­ity of mental health. It’s crucial to raise awareness about this issue.

In times of stress, when we en­counter individuals grappling with mental health challenges, we must remind them that they are not alone. Mental health is­sues are common, and many others are going through sim­ilar experiences. Encouraging open discussions about mental health helps create a supportive environment where people feel safe to share their feelings, thus preventing overthinking. Seek­ing professional help for men­tal health is just as important as seeking medical help for physi­cal health, and we should empha­sise this.

When individuals face men­tal breakdowns, it’s important to make them realise that empathy exists for them. Certain stereo­types and misconceptions sur­rounding mental health contrib­ute to mental stress for many people. We need to break these negative stereotypes by sharing stories that humanise individuals with mental health conditions.

Supplementary grant cases to be considered by Finance Division

Furthermore, privacy is a signif­icant concern in our society. In­vasion of privacy often leads to mental health issues. We must remind individuals that sharing about mental health is a person­al choice, and respecting each oth­er’s privacy is crucial.

People should understand that having a mental health condi­tion doesn’t determine a person’s worth, and we should encour­age self-acceptance. When some­one opens up about their men­tal health, we should be there for them and encourage active listen­ing without judgement or trying to “fix” the situation.

These tips will certainly help guide others who are going through mental stress, which will ultimate­ly bring harmony to society.

RAMSHA FARHAN,

Tags:

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1693021976.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023