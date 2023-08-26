Break the stigma

I would like to draw your atten­tion to a trending issue that af­fects people of all ages: the stabil­ity of mental health. It’s crucial to raise awareness about this issue.

In times of stress, when we en­counter individuals grappling with mental health challenges, we must remind them that they are not alone. Mental health is­sues are common, and many others are going through sim­ilar experiences. Encouraging open discussions about mental health helps create a supportive environment where people feel safe to share their feelings, thus preventing overthinking. Seek­ing professional help for men­tal health is just as important as seeking medical help for physi­cal health, and we should empha­sise this.

When individuals face men­tal breakdowns, it’s important to make them realise that empathy exists for them. Certain stereo­types and misconceptions sur­rounding mental health contrib­ute to mental stress for many people. We need to break these negative stereotypes by sharing stories that humanise individuals with mental health conditions.

Furthermore, privacy is a signif­icant concern in our society. In­vasion of privacy often leads to mental health issues. We must remind individuals that sharing about mental health is a person­al choice, and respecting each oth­er’s privacy is crucial.

People should understand that having a mental health condi­tion doesn’t determine a person’s worth, and we should encour­age self-acceptance. When some­one opens up about their men­tal health, we should be there for them and encourage active listen­ing without judgement or trying to “fix” the situation.

These tips will certainly help guide others who are going through mental stress, which will ultimate­ly bring harmony to society.

RAMSHA FARHAN,