Break the stigma

I would like to draw your attention to a trending issue that affects people of all ages: the stability of mental health. It’s crucial to raise awareness about this issue.
In times of stress, when we encounter individuals grappling with mental health challenges, we must remind them that they are not alone. Mental health issues are common, and many others are going through similar experiences. Encouraging open discussions about mental health helps create a supportive environment where people feel safe to share their feelings, thus preventing overthinking. Seeking professional help for mental health is just as important as seeking medical help for physical health, and we should emphasise this.
When individuals face mental breakdowns, it’s important to make them realise that empathy exists for them. Certain stereotypes and misconceptions surrounding mental health contribute to mental stress for many people. We need to break these negative stereotypes by sharing stories that humanise individuals with mental health conditions.
Furthermore, privacy is a significant concern in our society. Invasion of privacy often leads to mental health issues. We must remind individuals that sharing about mental health is a personal choice, and respecting each other’s privacy is crucial.
People should understand that having a mental health condition doesn’t determine a person’s worth, and we should encourage self-acceptance. When someone opens up about their mental health, we should be there for them and encourage active listening without judgement or trying to “fix” the situation.
These tips will certainly help guide others who are going through mental stress, which will ultimately bring harmony to society.
RAMSHA FARHAN,