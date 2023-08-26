British HC, CM discuss enhanceds cooperation in different fields

LAHORE, - The High Commissioner of Great Britain Ms. Jane Marriott met with the Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office on Friday. The chief minister expressed his good wishes to the British High Commissioner Ms. Jane Marri­ott on assuming her duties in Pakistan. Matters pertaining to mutual interest along with enhanc­ing cooperation between Great Britain and the Punjab government in health, culture, training of officers and other departments were discussed. Also, the issues relating to the Jaranwala tragedy along with formulating a strategy to counter such incidents in future came under discussion. The CM Mohsin Naqvi while talking with the British High Commissioner said that a highly sorrowful incident occurred in Jaranwala and the Punjab government by taking prompt action has arrest­ed the principal accused and other miscreants. Five Churches have been restored while restora­tion work of other churches is ongoing expedi­tiously. He further said that for the first time in the history of Punjab, the cabinet meeting was held in a Church and Rs. 20 lakh financial assis­tance per affected family was approved. More than 60 affectees have been disbursed financial assistance, he said.