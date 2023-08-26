British HC, Maryam mull cooperation in IT, women empowerment

LAHORE - The newly posted British High Commissioner Jane Marriott met with PML-N senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif in Raiwind here Friday as they explored the opportunities of cooperation between Pakistan and Great Britain in different fields. Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulated Jean Marriott on assuming diplomatic responsibilities in Pakistan and hoped that her appointment will further strengthen the relationship between the two countries. In addition to strengthening the already developed close bilateral friendly relations, the British envoy and the PML-N leader agreed to enhance cooperation in the fields of environment, trade, IT, education and women empowerment. Maryam Nawaz told the British diplomat that Pakistanis living in Britain were playing an important role in strengthening the relations between the two countries. She also appreciated and thanked her for the help from Britain for the education of flood victims and girls. Maryam also commended Jean Marriott’s services in the field of counterterrorism. The British High Commissioner thanked Maryam Nawaz Sharif for expressing her good wishes and hoped that relations between the two countries would further improve in the days to come.