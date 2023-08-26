British HC, Maryam mull cooperation in IT, women empowerment

LAHORE - The newly posted British High Commis­sioner Jane Marriott met with PML-N senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif in Raiwind here Friday as they ex­plored the opportunities of cooperation between Pakistan and Great Brit­ain in different fields. Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulated Jean Mar­riott on assuming diplo­matic responsibilities in Pakistan and hoped that her appointment will further strengthen the relationship between the two countries. In addition to strength­ening the already de­veloped close bilateral friendly relations, the British envoy and the PML-N leader agreed to enhance cooperation in the fields of environ­ment, trade, IT, educa­tion and women em­powerment. Maryam Nawaz told the British diplomat that Pakistanis living in Britain were playing an important role in strengthening the relations between the two countries. She also appreciated and thanked her for the help from Britain for the edu­cation of flood victims and girls. Maryam also commended Jean Mar­riott’s services in the field of counterterror­ism. The British High Commissioner thanked Maryam Nawaz Sharif for expressing her good wishes and hoped that relations between the two countries would further improve in the days to come.