Caretaker defence minister visits Naval Headquarters

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Defence Minister Lieutenant General (Retd) Anwar Ali Hyder called on Chief of the Na­val Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, according to a press release issued here Friday. It said upon arrival at the Naval Headquarters, the visiting dignitary was received by the Naval Chief and was introduced to the Principal Staff Officers.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to re­gional maritime security milieu and the opera­tional readiness of the Pakistan Navy were dis­cussed. The Naval Chief apprised the Defence Minister about roles, capabilities and future mod­ernization plans of the Pakistan Navy.

The Naval Chief briefed the caretaker min­ister on recent acquisitions of state-of-the-art platforms and equipment to ensure an invin­cible seaward defence of the country.

He underscored Pakistan Navy’s initiative of Re­gional Maritime Security Patrol and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief missions. Chief of the Naval Staff also briefed the Defence Minister on contemporary training being imparted to offi­cers and men to keep them abreast with modern trends in naval warfare. The caretaker Defence Minister commended the role of Pakistan Navy in safeguarding maritime interests of the country.