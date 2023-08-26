Caretaker home minister, home secretary visit CTD office

KARACHI -Caretaker Sindh Home Min­ister Brig (retd) Haris Nawaz and Home Secretary Aijaz Ali Shah on Friday visited the office of Sindh Counter Ter­rorism Department (CTD). Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) CTD Zulfiqar Larik briefed the minister about the actions taken by the department to combat terror­ism, prevent arms smuggling, counter possible future ter­rorist activities and others. Be­sides, the DIGP also apprised the minister about the recent re-organisation of CTD, the es­tablishment of Special Weap­ons and Tactics Team (SWAT) team with the assistance of Pakistan Navy and upgrada­tion of CTD in future. Appre­ciating the effective actions by the CTD, the interim home minister emphasised that CTD to continue strict actions against the proscribed organ­isations. Later, the DIGP-CTD presented honorary shields to the caretaker home minister and home secretary. On the oc­casion, other senior officers of CTD were also present.