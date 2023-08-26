Saturday, August 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Caretaker home minister, home secretary visit CTD office

STAFF REPORT
August 26, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI -Caretaker Sindh Home Min­ister Brig (retd) Haris Nawaz and Home Secretary Aijaz Ali Shah on Friday visited the office of Sindh Counter Ter­rorism Department (CTD). Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) CTD Zulfiqar Larik briefed the minister about the actions taken by the department to combat terror­ism, prevent arms smuggling, counter possible future ter­rorist activities and others. Be­sides, the DIGP also apprised the minister about the recent re-organisation of CTD, the es­tablishment of Special Weap­ons and Tactics Team (SWAT) team with the assistance of Pakistan Navy and upgrada­tion of CTD in future. Appre­ciating the effective actions by the CTD, the interim home minister emphasised that CTD to continue strict actions against the proscribed organ­isations. Later, the DIGP-CTD presented honorary shields to the caretaker home minister and home secretary. On the oc­casion, other senior officers of CTD were also present.

Supplementary grant cases to be considered by Finance Division

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1693021976.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023