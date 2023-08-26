Climate Resilient Systems

On Friday, UNICEF issued a press release which highlighted how millions of Pakistani children are in need of immediate humanitarian assistance and access to essential services even a year after unprecedented floods devastated the country. As recovery and rehabilitation efforts for the affected areas remain underfunded, the ongoing monsoon season poses the threat of another climate disaster. Despite the unprecedented nature of the floods, the news cycle has moved far ahead and the once urgent appeals for assistance now appear to be drowned out.

The ongoing monsoon season has worsened the state of flood-hit people, as dozens of children have lost their lives this year. As things stand, around eight million people, about half of whom are children, continue to live without access to safe water. According to the report, over 1.5 million children require lifesaving nutrition interventions in flood-affected areas, while UNICEF’s current appeal of $173.5 million to provide life-saving support remains only 57 percent funded.

Recovery efforts are continuing, but many people still remain unreached, and the children in these areas risk being forgotten. Despite substantial efforts by local and international partners, the needs continue to outstrip the resources required to respond to a calamity of this scale. Therefore, it is imperative that the government invests in basic social services for these families.

As is usually the case, the many political, economic and constitutional crises facing the country often overtake mainstream headlines, while other critical development related issues recede into the background. However, it is important to remember that millions are still reeling from the floods that took place last year. This is not an event but a process, and it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that these people are rehabilitated and are given the essential services they need. This calls for a sustained investment in basic social services, in addition to devising climate-resilient systems that bridge equity gaps and reduce vulnerability to climate shocks.