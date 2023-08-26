CM Naqvi visits flood affected Okara district

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Friday visited the flood affected village near flood affected area Attari of Okara and reviewed water situation in River Sutlej and the site of Attari. The chief minister also visited a relief camp being established for the flood affectees along with Khema Basti and met with the affectees. Mohsin Naqvi consoled the flood affectees and assured them all possible assistance. Mohsin Naqvi inquired from the flood affect­ees about provision of facilities and edible arrangements. The CM shook hands with the staff mem­bers and personnel of law enforce­ment agencies busy in rescue and relief operations and commended their performance. He also met with the rescue staff members present in the boats. Mohsin Naqvi stated that after 35 years 278,000 cusec water arrived in River Sutlej. The evacuation of people is being ensured from the affected areas. “It is our foremost priority to pro­tect lives of the people”, he said, adding that the performance of administration, police and officers of the Irrigation Department busy in rescue and relief activities was praiseworthy. The CM was given a briefing about rescue and relief activities. Chief Secretary, Secre­tary Irrigation, DG Rescue 1122, Commissioner, RPO, Deputy Com­missioner and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.