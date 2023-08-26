Commissioner orders MCR to accelerate anti encroachment drive

RAWALPINDI - Commission- er Rawalpindi Division Li- aquat Ali Chattha has said that the operation will con- tinue till removal of en- croachments from the city. “The enforcement depart- ments of all the civic bod- ies should accelerate the anti encroachment opera- tions to facilitate the road users and other citizens,” he said. Commissioner ex- pressed these views during a visit to Municipal Corpo- ration Rawalpindi (MCR) here on Friday. Speaking on the occa- sion, Liaquat Ali Chattha said that the government is committed to remove en- croachments from roads and in bazaars on orders of Chief Minister Punjab. He said that the enforcement department of MCR earli- er cleaned up several roads and bazaar from encroach- ments and the public also the hailed the services of civic body. The commis- sioner also paid a visit to different branches of MCR and took briefing from high ups about the ongo- ing anti-encroachment op- eration