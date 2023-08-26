Sunday, August 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

CTD arrests eight ‘terrorists’ of banned outfits in Punjab

CTD arrests eight ‘terrorists’ of banned outfits in Punjab
Web Desk
11:52 AM | August 26, 2023
National

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab on Saturday claimed to have arrested eight suspected terrorists allegedly belonging to banned organisations.

According to CTD spokesperson, the arrested terrorists include 2 commanders of the banned Al-Qaeda.

Officials said explosive material, grenades and cash were also recovered from those arrested terrorists.

The terrorists were arrested from Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, and Multan, it added.

The officials claimed that the arrested men were preparing a dangerous plan.

The CTD officials said that during this week, 700 combing operations were conducted during which 135 suspects were taken into custody.

During the combing operations, more than 16,784 people were questioned, the officials added.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1693021976.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023