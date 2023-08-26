CTD arrests eight ‘terrorists’ of banned outfits in Punjab

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab on Saturday claimed to have arrested eight suspected terrorists allegedly belonging to banned organisations.

According to CTD spokesperson, the arrested terrorists include 2 commanders of the banned Al-Qaeda.

Officials said explosive material, grenades and cash were also recovered from those arrested terrorists.

The terrorists were arrested from Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, and Multan, it added.

The officials claimed that the arrested men were preparing a dangerous plan.

The CTD officials said that during this week, 700 combing operations were conducted during which 135 suspects were taken into custody.

During the combing operations, more than 16,784 people were questioned, the officials added.