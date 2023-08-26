DC Islamabad directs operations against societal issues

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, on Friday is- sued a decisive directive to Assis- tant Commissioners for curbing various societal issues in their re- spective jurisdictions. These officials have been en- trusted with the task of orches- trating rigorous operations to curb price gouging, dismantle encroach- ments and address the plight of professional beggars within their respective jurisdictions. Under the watchful eye of the ICT spokesperson, the Assistant Commissioners embarked on an

extensive inspection of 105 lo- cations to combat the menace of price hikes. This resulted in the imposition of fines amounting to

Rs. 26,000 on errant businesses, while stringent measures led to the closure of one establishment. Moreover, displaying an un- wavering commitment to societal

welfare, authorities took 30 pro- fessional beggars into custody, subsequently transferring them to police custody. The crackdown

against encroachments exhibit- ed no leniency, as five individuals were apprehended and handed over to law enforcement for violat- ing public space.

The operation, carried out in tan- dem with efforts to tackle inflation, also yielded the confiscation of over 6 kilograms of environmen- tally hazardous polythene bags. The purview of these commend- able efforts extended to address- ing irregularities in business prac- tices as well, with illegal petrol filling agencies and an unautho- rized LPG filling station facing the full brunt of legal action. It is worth noting that the bat- tle against encroachments, price gouging, and professional begging continues unabated, reaffirming the authorities’ steadfast