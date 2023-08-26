Delegation of traders calls on SSP Ops

ISLAMABAD - A delegation led by President of All Pakistan Traders Association Ajmal Baloch met with Senior Su- perintendent of Police (SSP Oper- ations) Malik Jameel Zafar, a pub- lic relations officer said on Friday. He said that all zonal DPOs, senior police officials and traders were present on the occasion. The discussions centered on re- inforcing security measures and fostering community partner- ship for the betterment of the city. During the meeting, the trader del- egation lauded the dedication and sacrifices of the Islamabad Capital Police officials in safeguarding cit- izens’ lives and property. The traders’ association ex- pressed gratitude for the stead- fast support from SSP Operations and pledged their cooperation in return. Among the key attendees were Khalid Chaudhry, General Secretary of the association, and other esteemed representatives. The traders articulated their se- curity concerns to SSP Islamabad and stressed the importance of safety in their areas of operation. SSP Operations emphasized the Islamabad Capital Police’s com- mitment to ensuring the safety of traders and patrons. He advocated for enhanced security measures including improved lighting, park- ing facilities, installation of secu- rity cameras, and the presence of guards in markets. He urged markets’ security per- sonnel to maintain close commu- nication with local police patrols, promptly reporting any incidents or suspicious activities. In his ad- dress, SSP Operations called for joint efforts in discouraging pro- fessional beggars and their en- ablers. He underscored the his- toric strong rapport between Islamabad Capital Police and the business community, highlighting the ongoing initiatives to bolster community policing. The traders’ delegation ac- knowledged the collaborative re- lationship between Islamabad Capital Police and the business community, which has contribut- ed to a decline in crime incidents across various sectors of the city. They presented insightful sugges- tions to further strengthen this collaboration. SSP Operations di- rected zonal DPOs to address trad- ers’ concerns proactively, leverag- ing the insights from the meeting. He commended the effective- ness of federal government secu- rity measures in curbing crime, particularly thefts of motorcycles and cars. He urged the traders