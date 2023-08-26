E-passport facility offered at Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - Regional Passport Office Fais­alabad has started offering the facility of e-passport to facili­tate the masses, said Muham­mad Asif Siddique In-charge Regional Passport Office.

In an exclusive interview with APP here on Friday, he said that the best security fea­tures of biometric data and digital signatures had been added for the e-passport.

He highlighted that this fa­cility will particularly help the frequent foreign travelers and overseas Pakistanis.

Under this facility, the passport holders could re­new their passport through an online system.The appli­cants could upload the re­quired documents through the web portal, while they could track the progress on their application,he added.

He said that the system would not only facilitate the consumers but also lessen the burden on the passport office. The RPO said that the passport office had capacity to accom­modate 300 individuals but the number of applicants ex­ceeds 700-800 per day.

Passport processing coun­ters had been provided in the NADRA offices in Sammundri, Tandlianwala and Jaranwala.

14 PLOTS SEALED OVER NONPAYMENT OF COMMERCIALISATION FEE

The Faisalabad Develop­ment Authority (FDA) sealed 14 plots in Madina Town over nonpayment of commerciali­sation fee.

FDA Director General (DG) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said in a statement on Friday that the enforcement team checked status of various plots and residential colonies and found that owners of 14 plots in Madina Town had launched commercial use of their plots without paying the fee.

The FDA issued repeated no­tices and warnings to the own­ers of these plots, but they did not pay any heed.

Therefore, the FDA enforce­ment teams sealed premises of the plots including 19-X-18, 19-X-14, 19-X-21, 91-X-1, 97-X-5, 19-X-4, 19-X-3, 19-X-1, 19-X-20, A-X-1, A-X-3, RSR-Y-67, RSR-Y-73, SSR-X-42 and SSR-X-44. Owners of these plots were directed to deposit com­mercial fee before using their plots for commercial purpos­es; otherwise, they would have to face heavy fines, he added.

YOUTH DIES IN GUN ACCIDENT

FAISALABADA youth died as a pistol went off in the Khura­rianwala police station.

According to the police, 22-year-old Mutasim Ali of Chak No.109-RB was cleaning his pistol when it went off.

As a result, a bullet hit him. He was rushed to hospital where died. The police took the body into custody and started investigations.